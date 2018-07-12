3 Children killed as building collapses at Nkawie Panin

Nkawie Panin, a suburb of Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region, was thrown into total shock and mourning when a two-bedroom mud house collapsed on a family of five, killing three children instantly.
Joana, 4, Owusu, 2, and Amankwah, a three-month-old baby, were killed last Friday night while they were all asleep together with their parents, Vida Amankwah and Collins Asamoah, when the cracked mud building collapsed.Follow @Graphicgh
The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Frimpong-Boateng Hospital morgue at Afari within the district.
The mother of the deceased, Vida, who was discharged last Monday from the Afari Hospital, has been moved to the family house at Afari while the father, Collins, is yet to recover from a waist fracture.
Collins, who was in pain, kept mentioning the names of the children and wanted to know their whereabout, but family members were evasive in providing the answers.
The Nkawie Divisional Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Asiamah, confirmed the sad story to the Daily Graphic, saying the building was ‘simply not habitable’.
He said much as he regretted the death of the children, “some of these things are preventable and they need not have stayed in that building in the first plac”.
A family source said immediately the father of the deceased children is discharged and properly briefed, the children will be buried.