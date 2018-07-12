Court appoints Registrar of Companies to liquidate GFA

The Accra High Court has put an injunction on the activities of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and has also appointed the Registrar of Companies to protect the assets of the association
.
The government through the A-G wanted the court to put an injunction on the GFA pending the determination of a petition to dissolve the GFA.
It also
In his ruling, Mr Asiedu said there was substance in the issues raised by the A-G and accordingly granted the A-G application.
Per the court order, the registrar of companies, Mrs Jemima Oware, will take over the assets of the GFA until the petition by the A-G for the association to be dissolved is determined.
The moves by the GFA to liquidate the GFA followed an expose by
Former President of the GFA, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, resigned after he was implicated in the expose.