Service-Link Foundation donates to children with disability at Mankessim

Service-Link Foundation, a non-charitable organisation, with the aim of impacting the lives of children with disability last Saturday, donated some clothes, toiletries and assorted drinks valued GH₵5,000 to families of children with disabilities at Mankessim.
According to the founder of the Foundation, Mrs Diana Adjei, children with disability in some part of the country were often neglected with little or no assistance from family and community.
“The foundation, therefore, seeks to educate mothers to come to terms with various disabilities diagnosis in a positive way and assisting terms to move on,” she said.
She noted that their aim was also to ensure that stakeholders play a major role in promoting and strengthening community integration and inclusion.
Welfare centre
Also “my work experience in past years in the United States showed that children with disabilities over there received a lot of respect with adequate resources available for them to build their skills.
“This is why we seek to ensure that dignity and respect is restored; adding that a program will be set up to help them build skills,” she added.
She mentioned that the foundation was also putting measures in place to build a welfare centre in the community were disabled children would receive proper care and training to build their capacity.
“As part of our objectives, we would ensure that children with disability have access to resources that can build their capacity,’ she stated.
Appreciation
The assemblyman for new Nkusukum , Mankessim, Mr Ibrahim Kambo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed his gratitude to the organisation and called for similar gestures to be made for the vulnerable in society.
“Most of these children are rejected by their parents and family, and are left to their fate, without basic needs and healthcare.
I would, therefore, ensure that the things presented were used for its purpose, and also follow up on the progress of the children,” he assured.
Quick read
Service-Link Foundation last Saturday donated some items to families of children with disabilities to improve upon their lives and input to society.