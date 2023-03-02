12 Cybercrime suspects nabbed; they created 973 fake online accounts of prominent persons

Emelia Ennin Abbey Mar - 02 - 2023 , 07:57

A special intelligence-led operation has resulted in the arrest of 12 suspected cyber criminals, including a woman, from various areas, the Ghana Police Service has said.

The suspects are said to be behind the setting up of fake social media accounts in the name of prominent personalities and organisations in Ghana.

The police gave the names of the suspects to include Gideon Kove, alias Billions; Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah, alias Cent Mona, and Richard Agbadzi.

The rest are Isaac Dortsue, alias Barajah; Samuel Gadre, Moses Otchie, alias Razak; Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe and Wisdom Tornyie.

Some of the accounts fictitiously created have the profiles of Members of Parliament (MPs), government institutions and corporate entities which they use to swindle unsuspecting persons.

The police have so far confirmed 973 fake social media accounts linked to the criminals who are said to have defrauded their victims of various sums of money after promising them employment and scholarships.

Police investigations also found out that they also published fake promotional advertisements and sale of products among others.

Suspects

The police said intelligence they had gathered indicated that the modus operandi of the criminal syndicate included hacking into or impersonating the social media accounts of prominent persons or organisations which they used to perpetuate their illegal activities.

A statement released by the police indicated that a number of persons suspected to be involved in cyber-related crimes were being pursued.

It said the 12 suspects, who were arrested through a sustained operation, were currently assisting the police investigation and would be put before the court to face justice.

Following their arrest, the police said they had uncovered 973 fake social media accounts created by the suspects in the names of prominent persons, government institutions and corporate entities.

The fake social media accounts have since been pulled down.

Call on victims

Additionally, the police have recovered 32 mobile phones, three laptops and 54 subscriber identification module (SIM) cards used by the suspects to commit their crimes.

The police said the special operation to clamp down on cyber-related crimes was ongoing with the aim of bringing all persons behind the illegal activity to book.

They urged anyone who has fallen victim to their activities to contact the police through a mobile phone number dedicated to the exercise on 0249850601 for further police action.

The police said the suspects were being processed to be put before the court to face justice.