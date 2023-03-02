Take your health seriously - International urologist advises men

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Mar - 02 - 2023 , 07:50

An international urologist and Professor of Clinical Urology at Cornell University in the United States, Prof. Ridwan Shabsigh, has advised men to be conscious of their health by engaging in healthy lifestyles and seeking prompt and proper medical care.

Prof. Shabsigh, who visited Ghana and delivered a lecture at Chrispod Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Parakuo Estate in the Ga East District, said it was of outmost importance for men to seek good health due to their peculiar nature.

Research, he said, had shown that men have shorter life expectancy as compared to women, regardless of geography, race or ethnicity.

“Men exceed women in 12 of the 15 leading causes of death. Men get sick and possibly disabled earlier in life than women with substantial consequences to health, family and economy. Men are also known to have early heart diseases or likely to suffer from heart conditions as compared to women,” he said.

According to Prof. Shabsigh, in spite of the odds stuck against them, men as compared to women were reluctant to go for check-ups or visit health facilities unless they were seriously ill.

He said most of the conditions peculiar to men such as prostate cancer could easily be cured when detected early.

“Men do not like to go to the doctor. It is not normally part of their lifestyle. They give all sorts of excuses to skip going to the doctor for check-up,” he said.

Lecture

Prof. Shabsigh, who is also the Chairman of Surgery, SBH Health System in Bronx, New York, US and a former President of the International Society of Men’s Health, delivered the lecture on benign prostate enlargement, prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction.

The lecture was facilitated by Chrispod Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, a private health facility, to help people understand the intricacies of some conditions peculiar to men, their treatments and how men could maintain good health.



Prostate cancer

Prof. Shabsigh explained that prostate cancer was the common form of cancer in men and the second most frequent cause of cancer-related death in men.

He, however, said about 50 per cent of men by age 60 years suffer from benign prostate enlargement (BPE), which was not deadly, but leads to lower urinary tract symptoms such as frequency and urgency in urination.

“The prostate enlarges with age. The enlargement can be benign in the majority of cases and in a few cases, it becomes prostate cancer,” he said.

He, however, said men did not have to suffer from BPE, as there were corrective treatments such as medications and invasive surgeries.

With regard to the prostate cancer, Prof. Shabsigh explained that it could lead to weak urine flow, pain or burning during urination, pain in the back and weight loss.

“In modern times, prostate cancer has become largely treatable but I always tell my patients that the first best thing is not to have cancer. If you have cancer, have it detected very early to save your life,” he said.

A medical officer at Chrispod Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Dr Emmanuel Kwadwo Awuttey, said the hospital decided to bring Prof. Shabsigh to Ghana to help in the awareness creation of men’s health.