Tema PRESEC appeals to GETFund

The Headmistress of Presbyterian Senior High School, Tema, (PRESEC TEMA),
Ms Dora Danquah-Darko, has appealed to theGhana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to release funds for the completion of an abandoned six-unit classroom block to address some infrastructure needs of the school.
The project, which was started in 2010 and was expected to be completed in five calendar months, is currently yet to reach roofing level.
PRESEC Tema was established in 1994 as a day school. After over two decades of existence, it still has serious infrastructural challenges. The school lacks an assembly hall, a canteen for students, inadequate classroom furniture, science laboratory and equipment for effective teaching and learning.
Holistic education
She said the lack of classrooms and bungalows for teachers was seriously affecting teaching and learning in the school, pointing out that “though the school is located in an urban area, the lack of key infrastructural facilities is negatively affecting students enrolment, as well as retention of both teaching and non-teaching staff.”
Ms. Dora Danquah-Addo, the Headmistress of PRESEC Tema, speaking at the function
While appealing to the GETFund to release funds for the completion of the abandoned classroom project, the headmistress also appealed to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to, as a matter of urgency, consider the project as part of its projects to be executed in the second half of this year so that the school would be ready for more admissions for the 2018/2019 academic year.
Payment of fees
The headmistress revealed that despite several appeals made to parents to
She disclosed that about 40 of the non-free SHS students of the school had been engaging in menial work such as trading, shoemaking, masonry, driver’s mate, shop assistants, security and many more jobs after school and at weekends for income to pay for their fees and feeding.
Stakeholder contributions
The Dean of the Faculty of Science Education, University of Education, Winneba, Professor Samuel K.Asiedu Addo, who was the guest speaker, appealed to the government, parents, teachers and students, whom he described as the four-key stakeholders in the education sector, to create the conducive environment to promote holistic education in the schools.
The Managing Director of Cocoa Processing Company, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, who was represented by the Marketing Manager of the company, Nana Agyemang Ansong, said the attainment of holistic education would require that the education system produced students with excellent qualification not only in the fields of law, medicine, accountancy, Human Resource, among
Awards
Students whose performance in the 2017 WASSCE brought