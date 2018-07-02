Graphic Online

BoG builds Gh¢8 million auditorium for UHAS

Author: Kofi Atsivor
Justice Jones Dotse(left), UHAS council chairman, Mrs Caroline Otoo, BoG Secretary and Prof. Gyapong (right), UHAS Vice Chancellor at the unveiling of the Gh¢8 million auditorium
An GH¢8 million auditorium funded by the Bank of Ghana for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAs) at its Sokoe-Lokoe campus near Ho in the Volta region has been handed over to the university.

Named as the “Cedi Auditorium,” the construction of the 1200 seater facility started in June 2015. It has two seminar rooms with 50 seat capacity each and a proposed banking hall as well as other ancillary facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, Professor John Gyapong speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, paid glowing tributes to his predecessor, Prof. Fred Binka, for his instrumentality in getting BoG under the governorship of Dr. Henry Wampah to fund the project.

He assured that, the auditorium would serve a good purpose in accommodating large gathering of students at the university and expressed gratitude to the central bank for its immense support.

Prof. Gyapong also indicated, as a young institution, UHAS was open to stakeholders’ support and partnerships towards the provision of adequate infrastructure and facilities in its quest to become pre-eminent health research educational institution in the country and beyond.

The BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison in a speech read on his behalf by the bank’s Secretary Mrs Caroline Otoo was optimistic that the central bank’s investment was a good value for money, which should not only improve the physical outlook of the university but also enhance its learning environment as well.


He thus, entreated the university to adopt innovative approaches to research that would inure to the health needs and aspiration of the people of Ghana.

He also emphasized the need for an appropriate maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the facility.

The Chairman of the UHAS Council, Justice Jones Dotse, on his part lauded the commitment of the various stakeholders including the contractor, First Sky Ltd and sub-contractors for ensuring the completion of the project in spite of setbacks.

He urged management to ensure periodic maintenance of the facility and also adopt strategies to generate revenue from the use of the facility by the general public, but with minimal or no distractions to academic activities on campus.