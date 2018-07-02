BoG builds Gh¢8 million auditorium for UHAS

An GH¢8 million auditorium funded by the Bank of Ghana for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAs) at its Sokoe-Lokoe campus near Ho in the Volta region has been handed over to the university .
The Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, Professor John Gyapong speaking at the inauguration of the auditorium on Friday, paid glowing tributes to his predecessor, Prof. Fred Binka, for his instrumentality in getting BoG under the governorship of Dr. Henry Wampah to fund the project.
He assured
Prof. Gyapong also indicated, as a young institution, UHAS was open to stakeholders’ support and partnerships towards the provision of adequate infrastructure and facilities in its quest to become pre-eminent health research educational institution in the country and beyond.
The BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison in a speech read on his behalf by the bank’s Secretary
He thus, entreated the university to adopt innovative approaches to research that would inure to the health needs and aspiration of the people of Ghana.
He also emphasized the need for an appropriate maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the facility.
The Chairman of the UHAS Council, Justice Jones Dotse, on his
He urged management to ensure periodic maintenance of the facility and also adopt strategies to generate revenue from the use of the facility by the general public, but with minimal or no distractions to academic activities on campus.