(VIDEO) Dr Bawumia visits actor Drogba amid health challenges

Graphic Showbiz Mar - 13 - 2024

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to actor John Bredu Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, of YOLO series fame.

His visit comes few days after news that the young actor is battling a health condition called demyelination.

Taking to his official Instagram account to seek help recently, Drogba disclosed his diagnosis of demyelinating disease, a condition affecting the protective covering of nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord.

The actor disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years, emphasising the financial strain it has placed on him.

Peasah's appeal for financial aid underscores the urgent need for support to cover his medical expenses during this challenging period.

In an Instagram post by Ghana Weekend, the Vice President is seen in the company of his aides sharing some few words with Drogba’s family.

