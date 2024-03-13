Sarkodie thrills patrons at relaunch of Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste

Delali Sika Showbiz News Mar - 13 - 2024 , 14:25

It was an evening of great music, entertainment and a night for beautiful memories when the king of Ghana’s rap, Sarkodie treated fans and patrons to some of his well-known songs at the re-launch of Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste.

The event which took place in Accra recently saw the award winning rapper perform songs such as One Time For Your Mind, You Go Kill Me, Living Legend, Onyame Nhyira, one million cedis , Non Living Thing and Otan among others.

The crowd went haywire when he dropped You go kill me, singing word for word the song which continues to be favourite on the music list of people, to climax his performance.

Sark, as he is affectionately called, asked a female fan to join him on stage and to his surprise, the lady was called Tracy, a name his wife also bears.

The fan who could not hide her excitement told Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of the launch that she has been an ardent follower of Sarkodie for a long time.

“I have followed him and his works for a long time. I will describe him as a people's person, talented and hardworking. I'm happy to be the lucky one who went on stage with him," Tracy Akoto- Sasu said.

Apart from Sarkodie, there were other entertainers and media personalities who passed through the event to interact with fans and consumers.

Notable among them were Media General's Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor; radio and television presenters, Delay, Israel Laryea Oheneyere Gifty Anti; actors, Akabenezer, Akrobeto among others.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, manufacturers of the toothpaste, George Owusu -Ansah noted that their goal is to always provide consumers with products that do not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations.

He explained that the new and improved Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste features a formula that is enriched with enhanced stain removal performance and it guarantees whiter teeth.

“We welcomed feedback from consumers and dedicated ourselves to refine and improve our formula. The result is our latest iteration, now 10x more potent, offering unmatched teeth whitening and breath freshness, thanks to the inclusion of zinc,” he said.