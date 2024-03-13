MADE IN GHANA

March is a special month on Ghana’s celebration calendar. The country gained independence from colonial rule on March 6, 1957 and since then, the day has been marked with festivities.

However, in recent years, the euphoria has been high particularly with the advent of the Ghana Month which focuses on the promotion of locally made products–food, clothes, drinks, music among others.

Interestingly, flaunting traditional outfits and costumes peak during the period with a number of Ghanaians sporting their own styles to commemorate Ghana’s ‘birthday’ month.

Graphic Showbiz brings you some beautiful pictures of your fave celebs who caught our attention with their own style as they mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day last week.

