Veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo passes on

Gifty Owusu Amoah Showbiz News Mar - 14 - 2024 , 11:49

Ghanaian highlife music icon, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, known affectionately as KK Kabobo, has tragically passed away following a battle with a serious ailment.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Ghanaian radio presenter Andy Dosty earlier today.

KK Kabobo, renowned for hits like "Onyame Ehu Wu," had been grappling with liver disease in recent times.

Concerns about his health surfaced when images of the once lively musician looking frail circulated on social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and support from colleagues within the music industry.

In an effort to assist with his medical expenses, a fundraising campaign was launched to aid K. K. Kabobo's fight against the debilitating illness to trim down the financial burden on the veteran musician and his family during his time of need.

Illness

The news of KK Kabobo's ailment and subsequent passing spread swiftly on social media, with one user, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, taking to Facebook to share the heartbreaking update.

He recounted receiving a call from Prissy Ekua Adiepena Hemans, prompting him to visit the East Legon residence of the music legend after speaking with Apostle Kabobo, a family member, who expressed the urgent need for assistance.

"This morning I received a call from Prissy Ekua Adiepena Hemans and it was about Ghanaian music Legend Original K. K. Kabobo," he wrote.

"She had earlier spoken to Apostle Kabobo and from the way he (Kabobo) sounded I needed to reach out to the music legend at his East Legon residence... Uncle KK Kabobo needs help."