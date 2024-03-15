US-based Ghanaian pianist Jude Kofie wins Inspiring Pianist of the Year at maiden Pianote Awards

US-based Ghanaian pianist, Jude Kofie, 12, has won the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year award at the maiden edition of prestigious Pianote Awards which took place on March 14.

The Pianote Awards aims to celebrate the achievements of pianists in various genres worldwide, including Classical, Pop, Jazz, Contemporary, and social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The event also recognises original compositions and honours the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year.

Jude Kofie beat a strong competition from notable contenders including blind and neurodivergent teen pianist Lucy, Miki Sawada who gained acclaim for her Alabama tour and documentary premiere at the Independent Film Festival Boston and Ukrainian sensation Helen Martyniuk, whose viral hit "Bee Theme" garnered international attention.

Autistic and born with a heart defect, Jude Kofie's rise to fame began in 2023 when his remarkable talent caught the attention of a piano tuner, who gifted him a piano after being impressed by his self-taught skills.

His journey gained momentum when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he was offered mentorship by Jason Halbert, music director for Kelly Clarkson and himself an individual on the autism spectrum.

This exposure earned Kofie widespread acclaim, culminating in the receipt of the Heroes Award at the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala.