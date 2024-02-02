Nacee: Aseda is the biggest gospel song now

GOSPEL musician and sound engineer Nacee believes his Aseda song is still in a comfortable lead and no gospel song is a competition in the year under review.

“My checks show that Aseda is still reigning and topping charts even in 2024. I don’t know which gospel song beats it at the moment.

“The message is simple and many people can relate to it, reason people are still in love with it even after almost a year of its release,” Nacee told Graphic Showbiz in an interview recently.

According to Nacee, Aseda deserves Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song and Male Vocalist of the Year awards at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“With the impact Aseda made, I think it would not be bad if it sweeps about four to five awards this year. My Kavod concert was also sold out and patrons can testify to that. In the year under review, Aseda stands tall and I am proud of the impact it made,” he said.

Asked what Ghanaians should expect this year, Nacee said he has a lot in store for his fans this year beginning with the release of a new song in March.

“I don’t want to give much away about what I intend doing this year but just want to surprise Ghanaians. I have a lot of collaborations and songs to release this year and I just want Ghanaians to get ready for it,” he said.

Nacee, whose real name is Nana Osei, is an award-winning musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. He has won many awards including Album of the Year at Ghana Music Awards.

Among the many musicians he has worked with both as a musician and music producer are Piesie Esther, Ceccy Twum, Lady Prempeh, Obaapa Christy, SP Sarpong, Ohemaa Mercy and many more.

Songs he has to his credit include Efata Wo, Mpaebo, Believe, Ebe God among others.