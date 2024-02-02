Companies reluctant to sponsor gospel musicians – Diana Hamilton

Afia Coke Showbiz News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 10:50

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has shed light on the financial challenges her colleague musicians face in the industry.

Speaking in an interview on ‘X Zone’ on TV XYZ, the songstress disclosed that most companies in Ghana are often reluctant to sponsor gospel events, which makes it difficult for the industry to thrive.

Hamilton told host Afia Owusu that some companies sometimes refuse to sponsor gospel events outrightly, while others disapprove of it.

The “Adom” hitmaker indicated the attitude of the owners of the firms result in a limited pool of companies willing to support gospel events.

“You will encounter companies that outrightly say they don’t sponsor gospel events. There are also those who frown upon sponsoring gospel, leading to a scarcity of companies willing to sponsor.”

She could not tell wether the the phenomenon is purely based on low returns one could get from sponsoring gospel events or the sector was not lucrative.

Touching on her role as a brand ambassador for both Awake drinking water and Enterprise Life Insurance, Diana attributed her success in securing those deals to “divine intervention.”