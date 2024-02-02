You need enhanced backside to secure coveted roles in Nollywood - Actress

Nollywood actress Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu says Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has now become a sought-after criterion for actresses to secure coveted roles from certain producers.

According to her, producers are increasingly favouring social media sensations over raw talent, believing that these personalities can better promote their projects.

The actress disclosed this during her appearance on TVC's program, Wake Up Nigeria.

While acknowledging the industry's advancements in capital and infrastructure, she expressed concern about this shift in casting preferences highlighting the current emphasis on Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures.

"Ten years ago, it was you're not fair enough, you're not tall enough, you're not full enough; now it's you don't have BBL."

Despite recognising the industry's profit-driven nature, she emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance and encouraged aspiring actors not to feel obligated to conform to these new standards.

She suggested an alternative path, noting, “The good news is that now you don’t have to conform to them. You can take advantage of any of the streaming platforms, start creating your own content, and grow. We don’t have any excuses anymore. There are always going to be those who say, you have to do this to be in my movie.”