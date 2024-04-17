Next article: Adult film star Phoenix Marie sues Pornhub owner Aylo claiming she was forced to carry on with orgy scene with film's director after her costar overdosed and had to go to hospital

Kobina Ansah’s In The Pants of a Woman shows this weekend

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 17 - 2024 , 12:56

Playwright, Kobina Ansah is set to stage his latest play, In The Pants of A Woman at the National Theatre on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at 7:00pm each day.

The latest play comes after Once Upon A Riddle which premiered in 2022.

Over the years, Kobina Ansah has captivated theatre lovers with plays such as The Boy Called A Girl, Once Upon A Riddle, and Emergency Wedding among others.

And he is very hopeful In the Pants of a Woman will similarly provide many lessons for patrons.

The play is a story about Mz Darko, a gender activist and top-notch radio presenter, who at the peak of her career is slammed with the nightmare of her life.

Faced with making the biggest decision ever, she receives an anonymous call during a show she is presenting that will change her plans.

In The Pants Of A Woman is an original play themed on rape. The first of its kind in Ghana, it aims at empowering victims of rape to speak out.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Kobina Ansah mentioned that he wrote all the songs for In The Pants Of A Woman.

“In my last play, Once Upon A Riddle, I wrote 14 original songs. However, In The Pants Of A Woman has 16 songs.

“It is by God's grace that I write songs. I don't play any music instrument but I hear a voice singing a melody in my mind and then I record what I hear as songs for my plays. I work with my team to refine what I write,” he said.