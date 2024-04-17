Next article: Kobina Ansah’s In The Pants of a Woman shows this weekend

Magic Rocker collaborates with 'son' in debut feature on Lion King-inspired single

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 17 - 2024 , 15:29

US-based Ghanaian musician and DJ, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, has unveiled his latest single which features his rapper son, Young Wiggle.

To him, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in his career, as it is his first-ever feature alongside his protégé.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Magic Rocker expressed his desire to engage with both established and emerging artistes on forthcoming projects to foster connections and explore new creative avenues.

The song, described by Magic Rocker as a metaphorical piece, delivers an apt message of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic narrative of "The Lion King," the track encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their pursuits, even when confronted with challenges.

Magic Rocker shed light on the thematic essence of the song, stating, "It's like a metaphor kind of song with very simple lyrics that encourages people to work and forge ahead just like the lion even in the face of adversity. Through its evocative lyrics and uplifting melody, I believe this song will instill hope and motivation among audience and urge them to embrace tenacity and optimism,” he told Graphic Showbiz