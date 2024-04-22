Next article: Trigmatic hits the stage for In The Chest of a Woman

Fadu not deterred to break into the Ghana, Naija music space

Chris Nunoo Showbiz News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 10:13

Ghanaian-Dutch-born artiste, Fadu has disclosed that though she occasionally visits her home countries Ghana and Nigeria, it has not been easy to fully adapt to the music environment.

She said being born and brought up in Holland will, however, not deter her from pursuing her dreams to break into the Ghana and Nigeria music industry to make the positive impact she yearns for.

Fadu, real name, Faduad Hammond had to deal with local languages as well as Pidgin English in coming up with her songs.

That notwithstanding, Fadu kept persevering and so far, she has not done badly with all the songs she had released both in Twi and in Pidgin English.

The 22 year old Afro beat singer was speaking to the Graphic Showbiz on the heels of the release of her new amapiano single Follow me in September last year.

The almost three minute track which begins with some soothing instrumentation and gradually heats up with a vibrating rhythm which could move everyone onto the dance floor was produced by Linkin Beatz.

Fadu, who is studying at The Hague University of Applied Science in the Netherlands, has recently been in the headlines after releasing singles like Yah Luv, a reggae tune, Go Away, Feelings, and Number 1, which are all out on all digital platforms.

Fadu, is managed by movie producer/director Ato Yanney Jnr of Gatlink Music and she is very positive about a bright future in music business and working on possible collaborations with some of the renowned artistes in Ghana and Nigeria to further boost her brand and relevance back home.

Fadu plans to visit Ghana again in December this year to meet and interact with her growing fan base.