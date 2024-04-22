Trigmatic hits the stage for In The Chest of a Woman

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 10:08

For lovers of Trigmatic who have longed to hear his voice and music, a delightful surprise awaits as he graces the stage o ‘In the Chest of A Woman’ stage play scheduled for the National Theatre on Friday, May 3 and 4.

Patrons will be treated to a theme song composed by the My Life hitmaker who has gone off the music scene for a while.

The director of the upcoming play, Ken Fiati revealed this exciting collaboration in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, April 15.

He expressed confidence in Trigmatic's ability to elevate the play's atmosphere and ensuring a lasting impact on audiences saying he was “best man for the job.”

“We are bringing this play to life and we want it to be so beautiful that when people walk out of the National Theatre after watching it, it would linger on their minds forever. And that is why we are bringing Trigmatic to the stage. He is also behind our theme song,” he stated.

Mr Fiati spared no effort in outlining the rigorous preparation behind the scenes. He said the team had employed over 200 individuals for the production of the play to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience and similarly honour the legacy of the late Ghanaian playwright, Efo Kodjo Mawugbe.

“The production of this play has employed over 200 people and we have put in extra hard work. We have been on our cast and the entire production to bring their best efforts to play and that is what we promise our audience.

“Each member of the ensemble has poured their heart and soul into bringing the book to life. We also seek to immortalise the playwright of this play with an excellent delivery of his work. We cannot afford to slack,” he added.

The play features a cast made up of actors such as Akofa Edjeani, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatea, Edinam Atatsi, Henry Agbai, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey and other new crop of actors.