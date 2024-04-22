Next article: Fadu not deterred to break into the Ghana, Naija music space

KODA: Here are some popular songs marking his legacy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 11:34

The sudden death of renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Duah Anto popularly known as KODA yesterday sent shock waves throughout the country particularly among gospel music enthusiasts.

Advertisement

KODA is reported to have died in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024 after battling an undisclosed illness.

The 45-year-old left behind his wife, three children and aged father.

Since the unfortunate news broke, there have been an outpouring of heartfelt messages and condolences from his colleague musicians and fans from across the world.

Even though he was widely known as a singer, KODA was equally a reputable songwriter, music producer, and talented multi-instrumentalist and was the pride of Takoradi.

Well, there are very popular songs such as Awurade se wo ma wonsa so which are sang daily in Ghanaian churches but many people don’t know that KODA sang it.

Graphic Showbiz brings you some top songs of KODA.

Awurade Se Wo Ma Wonsa So

Nkwa Abodoo

Hosanna

Nsem Pii

Adooso