VIDEO: World's longest fingernails record holder finally cuts them off

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Showbiz News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 13:59

A team of medical doctors have successfully cut off the fingernails of the world's longest human fingernails record holder, Ayanna Williams.

The colourful event, took place in the United States of America, where Ayanna Williams resides.

The lead doctor, Allison Readinger, described the incident as something that will "stand out" of her "whole career" as a doctor.

She further described the exercise as an "interesting experience."

Ayanna William, who is a singer and based in Houston, Texas, has kept the fingernails for 29 years, making her the only human on the surface of the Earth with the longest fingernails.

She was awarded the Guinness World Record in 2018 for being the woman with the longest fingernails in the world.