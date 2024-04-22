"I will charge Sarkodie a million dollars to perform at his concert" - DJ Azonto

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 15:12

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto says he will not accept less than a million dollars to perform for Sarkodie at any of his future events.

Advertisement

DJ Azonto's comments follow claims he made about being paid $80,000 to perform at Medikal's upcoming 02 Arena event in the United Kingdom.

According to the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker, he sees himself as a top Ghanaian music star with a distinct brand who deserves to be paid more.

"When you book me for a show, I will deliver value for the money spent. That is why I will not charge less than a million to perform for Sarkodie at any of his shows.

"I considered Medikal's $80,000 offer because I consider him a brother after working as his DJ for many years, and he has been good to me. He has already booked an expensive hotel for me and my squad, and we plan to rock the 02 Arena in a few weeks," he claimed.

DJ Azonto went on to say that he was one of the few Ghanaian artists who could start a concert trend because of his unique stage presence and several successful songs.

DJ Azonto has performed on some major music stages, most notably his energetic appearance at the Ghana Music Awards UK event last year.