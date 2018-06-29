Women empowerment summit slated for July 4

The Global Women Economic and Social Empowerment Summit (
GWESES), aimed at rewarding distinguished women in the country, has been slated for July 4 in Accra .
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to be presented with the “Champion Gender Award” at the Gala dinner on July 5.
Summit focus
To be held on the theme, “Building and Investing in our Capacity to Grow”, the event would focus on encouraging women to take on more leadership roles in the country.
Speaking ahead of the event to throw more light on the various activities slated for the summit, the patron of the GWESES,
‘“We are delighted to host this gathering of distinguished leading women and men from various social, professional, academic and entrepreneurial backgrounds.
It is also to showcase the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of women. As African women leaders, we have led, we are leading and we can continue to lead the transformation of this great continent”.
Empowering women
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GWIIN) and co-Founder of GWESES, Dr Bola Olabisi, noted that empowering women was critical for the development of the country and must be a priority of the government to encourage women to take on more leadership roles to propel the growth of the economy.
“While at a certain level the numbers of empowered women are rising and many are being
Awards presentation
She also praised a United States of America (USA) based medical doctor,
She noted that these personalities, together with other supporters of their various projects, would be
GWESES focus
GWESES has become a pre-eminent platform and catalyst to help
The summit is a vehicle to promote and develop initiatives that empower and encourage investment for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world with a specific focus on Africa.
The 2018 GWESES is a follow up to previous GWIIN initiatives which included the foundations first remarkable events held in Ghana in 2005 in partnership with GEM- International Finance Corporation, the private arm of the World Bank Group, Ministry of Women (MOWAC) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry.