Women empowerment summit slated for July 4

Author: Robert Aryee

The Global Women Economic and Social Empowerment Summit (GWESES), aimed at rewarding distinguished women in the country, has been slated for July 4 in Accra.

The summit which encompasses a presidential gala dinner awards is expected to bring together business leaders, especially women who have excelled in their various fields of endeavor.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is expected to be presented with the “Champion Gender Award” at the Gala dinner on July 5.

Summit focus

To be held on the theme, “Building and Investing in our Capacity to Grow”, the event would focus on encouraging women to take on more leadership roles in the country.

Speaking ahead of the event to throw more light on the various activities slated for the summit, the patron of the GWESES, Dr Gifty Lamptey, said the summit would bring together distinguished personalities from the various sectors of the economy to discuss strategies that would help develop the country.


‘“We are delighted to host this gathering of distinguished leading women and men from various social, professional, academic and entrepreneurial backgrounds.

It is also to showcase the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of women. As African women leaders, we have led, we are leading and we can continue to lead the transformation of this great continent”.

Empowering women

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Women Inventors and Innovators Network (GWIIN) and co-Founder of GWESES, Dr Bola Olabisi, noted that empowering women was critical for the development of the country and must be a priority of the government to encourage women to take on more leadership roles to propel the growth of the economy.

“While at a certain level the numbers of empowered women are rising and many are being recognised for their greatness, the complex issues of women empowerment remain and the need to grow women’s capacity beyond limits while creating a more inclusive society is a focus of the GWESES’’

Awards presentation

Ms Penelope Jones-Mensah, the President of the 40 Roses Foundation and Co-Founder of GWESES, in a statement ahead of the summit commended the extraordinary work of Togbe Afede XIV in championing the education of girls in the country.

She also praised a United States of America (USA) based medical doctor, Dr Nelson Aluya, and Sir Girmay Haile for their work in addressing healthcare education specific to women.

She noted that these personalities, together with other supporters of their various projects, would be honoured alongside other distinguished women at the awards night on July 5.

Ms Jones-Mensah added that “It is extremely important to engage and partner men associates as frontline advocates who serve as role models and actively work for the socio-economic empowerment of women”

GWESES focus

GWESES has become a pre-eminent platform and catalyst to help realise United Nations’ priorities on equality and empowerment of women and girls. Equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes will play a major part in the dialogue.

The summit is a vehicle to promote and develop initiatives that empower and encourage investment for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world with a specific focus on Africa.

The 2018 GWESES is a follow up to previous GWIIN initiatives which included the foundations first remarkable events held in Ghana in 2005 in partnership with GEM- International Finance Corporation, the private arm of the World Bank Group, Ministry of Women (MOWAC) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry.