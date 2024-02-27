Next article: Jospong breaks into Africa: Signs deal to build waste treatment plants in Lagos State, Nigeria

Sinapi Aba Savings & Loans marks 30th anniversary in Ghana

Emmanuel Baah Business News Feb - 27 - 2024 , 18:07

Sinapi Aba Savings & Loans, a prominent financial institution in Ghana, has marked its 30th anniversary, celebrating a significant impact on over two million households across the country since its establishment in 1994.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sinapi Aba, Tony Fosu made this observation during the official launch of the anniversary celebrations at the institution's head office in Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, on February 27, 2024.

Speaking to journalists, Fosu highlighted the institution's nationwide presence, boasting 44 branches and serving an active clientele of over 600,000.

He stressed that Sinapi Aba's reach extends far beyond its direct clients, positively affecting millions of households throughout Ghana.

The year-long celebration is themed "30 Years of Transforming Lives; Celebrating Sinapi Aba’s Impact," reflecting the institution's dedication to empowering communities and individuals across the nation.

Among the attendees at the launch were notable figures such as Prof Mrs. Fredua Anto, a Board Member, and Joyce Owusu Dabo, the Chief Programmes Officer. Additionally, board members Joseph Hewton, Anke Lukja, and Bishop Davies Freeman participated via Zoom.

Mr. Fosu highlighted the institution's Youth Apprenticeship Program (YAP), designed to address youth unemployment and combat the spread of HIV/AIDS among Ghana's youth. Through YAP, Sinapi Aba provides training and opportunities for young people to acquire entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to generate income and contribute positively to society.

The Chief Programmes Officer, Mrs. Owusu Dabo, outlined the anniversary's activities, which include a football competition, exhibition, sanitation awareness programs, and a golf competition.

These events will be held concurrently across Sinapi Aba's regional offices, engaging clients and communities in celebrating three decades of impactful service.