See the new Momo balance & transaction limits effective March 1

Feb - 28 - 2024

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced an upward revision of balance and transaction limits for customers' mobile money wallets, with changes set to take effect from March 1, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, this adjustment aligns with the growing volume of transactional activities and evolving customer requirements.

Under the revised limits, daily transaction caps have been raised across different tiers of mobile money accounts. The minimum account, previously capped at GH¢2,000, will now have a limit of GH¢3,000, while medium accounts, previously set at GH¢10,000, will see their limits increased to GH¢15,000.

Similarly, the threshold for enhanced accounts, previously at GH¢15,000, has been elevated to GH¢25,000 per day. Maximum account limits have also been adjusted upwards, with the minimum account limit rising from GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000, medium account limits increasing from GH¢25,000 to GH¢40,000, and enhanced account limits climbing from GH¢50,000 to GH¢75,000.

In terms of monthly transaction limits, the minimum account, previously capped at GH¢6,000, will now have a limit of GH¢10,000. However, there are no changes to the monthly transaction limits for medium and enhanced accounts.

Customers seeking clarification on these changes are advised to contact customer service representatives at the respective mobile money service providers across the country, as stated in the announcement.

MOBILE MONEY WALLETS – UPWARD REVISION OF CUSTOMER BALANCE AND TRANSACTION LIMITS

Accra, February 27, 2024 - The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications presents its warm compliments to all customers of its members, the Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers in Ghana.

We would like to use this opportunity to communicate the upward revision of the balance and transaction limits of customer wallets as approved by the Bank of Ghana.

This would take effect from March 1, 2024. This development is in line with increasing trends of transactional activities and evolving customer needs.

Below is a breakdown of the review of daily transactions limits;

1. A minimum KYC Account which initially had a limit of ¢2,000 has been upgraded to ¢3,000.

2. A medium KYC Account with a current limit of ¢10,000 has been increased to ¢15,000.

3. An enhanced KYC Account with a ¢15,000 threshold has been reviewed to ¢25,000.

Below is a breakdown of the review of Maximum Account Balance limits;

1. A minimum KYC Account which initially had a limit of ¢3,000 has been reviewed to ¢5,000.

2. A medium KYC Accounts with a current limit of ¢25,000 has been increased to ¢40,000.

3. An enhanced KYC Accounts with a ¢50,000 threshold has been reviewed upwards to ¢75,000.

Below is a breakdown of the review of monthly transactions limits;

1. A minimum KYC Account which initially had a limit of ¢6,000 has been reviewed to ¢10,000.

2. A medium KYC Account which had no limits on the value of monthly transactions, remains unchanged.

3. An enhanced KYC Account which had no limits on the value of monthly transactions, remains unchanged.

Kindly reach out to the personnel of our members at any of their customer service centers across the country, for any clarification you may need.

