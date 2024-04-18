Ghanaian celebrities Mr Drew, Van Vicker, Champion Rolie unveil TECNO CAMON 30 Series

Graphic Online Business News Apr - 18 - 2024 , 15:19

TECNO, a global leader in mobile technology innovation, once again sets new standards with the grand unveiling of its latest flagship series, the TECNO CAMON 30 Series.

The star studded event took place at the De Icon Event Centre in East Legon, Accra marks a significant milestone in TECNO's dedication to delivering innovation and contemporary design in their products.



The event, which attracted a constellation of influential personalities and celebrities, including award-winning artist Stonebwoy, Mr Drew; renowned actors, Van Vicker, Hailey Sumney; media personalities, AJ Sarpong, Regina Van Helvert; and esteemed brand influencers Kwadwo Sheldon, Rick Aqua, Champion Rolie, MaeytheCreator, among other distinguished personalities, adding to the glamour of the event.



The CAMON 30 Series stole the spotlight as it graced the runway, showcasing its cutting-edge features and contemporary design alongside stylish models and notable Ghanaian personalities. With its fusion of innovation and elegance, the CAMON 30 Series captivated attendees and underscored TECNO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology.





One of the key brand partners, MTN Ghana, Mrs Gloria Frempong, Senior Manager of Data, Device & Home at MTN, highlighted the longstanding partnership between MTN and TECNO, underscoring their shared mission of making modern connectivity accessible to all. She announced an exclusive offer for MTN customers purchasing the CAMON 30 Series, providing them with a substantial 2.5GB monthly data allocation for six (6) months.



Mr. Ernest Sonkor, National Channel Manager, also commended the CAMON 30 Series for its revolutionary camera technology and sleek design. He emphasized its global appeal to digital creators, tech enthusiasts, and fashion trendsetters, citing its numerous prestigious awards, including the Platinum MUSE Design Award 2024.



As part of the launch, digital creators Kwado Sheldon, Rick Aqua, MaeyTheCreator, Alex Tackie, and award-winning artist Stonebwoy shared their experiences with the CAMON 30 Series. From capturing stunning visuals to editing on the go, the CAMON 30's AI features were praised for their versatility and impressive results, reaffirming TECNO's dedication to innovation and empowering creators to unleash their full potential.

These testimonials from esteemed personalities highlight the diverse and exceptional features of the TECNO CAMON 30 Series, reaffirming its position as a leader in mobile technology innovation. Mr. Drew praised the crystal-clear Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo sound quality of the CAMON 30 Series speakers, describing them as perfect for enjoying his new music. Hailey Sumney, also hailed the CAMON 30 Series’ Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera and 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera as a revolutionary tool, stating that selfies have never looked better. Van Vicker likened the CAMON 30 display to a cinema screen, emphasizing its ability to bring entertainment to life while Gifty Anti appreciated the CAMON 30 Series for its innovative features, particularly its contribution to empowering women through technology.



The TECNO CAMON 30 series represents a perfect blend of innovation, functionality, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking top-notch performance and style in their smartphones.