Fidelity Bank to make positive impact on communities

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 03:20

THE Head of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, Harold Ansa, has said the bank will continue to foster a positive impact on the communities it serves.

He said this when the bank handed over a mechanised borehole to the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, as part of efforts to provide the police personnel and the entire community with a sustainable and reliable source of clean water.

A release issued in Accra said: “For more than a decade, the PPSTS has grappled with water scarcity, impacting the daily lives of its personnel and hindering operational efficiency.”

Previous attempts by various organisations to secure water for the station proved unsuccessful, with engineers unable to locate a viable water source in the community.

Gratitude

Commanding Officer of the Training School, Chief Superintendent Dr Wilson Aniagyei, expressed his sincere gratitude to Fidelity Bank for what he described as an impactful intervention, acknowledging the positive impact it would have on the lives of the officers and the community.

"We are immensely grateful to Fidelity Bank for its intervention. Water scarcity had been a significant challenge for years. This project has not only solved that problem but also improved our training environment," he said.