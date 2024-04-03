COA Mixture enhances immunity - Insights from COA-RMLC Deputy CEO

Graphic Online Business News Apr - 03 - 2024

The Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, Pilot Queen Princess Duncan, has reiterated that COA Mixture and COA Plus Mixture act as immune system boosters that combat various diseases naturally.

According to her, these herbal medicines, derived from a blend of six tropical herbs, promote vitality and resilience through a holistic approach.

During a recent interview, Madam Duncan stated that the product can treat numerous chronic diseases and is recommended for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Highlighting the company's commitment to quality, Madam Duncan emphasized the role of professional and experienced Quality Control and Quality Assurance officers who adhere to standard operating procedures during the manufacturing process. She also mentioned the rigorous microbial tests conducted by reputable external labs to ensure the safety and efficacy of COA products.

Currently, COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited produces three main products: COA Mixture, COA Plus Mixture, and COA MT Mixture, all available in a colourless form. Duncan explained that while COA Mixture promotes general well-being, COA Plus Mixture is tailored for immune system support, and COA MT Mixture targets malaria treatment.

Madam Duncan, also known as Nana Akua Ahenesima I, Nkosohemaa of Frante Skyere Odumasi traditional area in the Ashanti Region, further emphasized that the active ingredients in COA products are carefully extracted from green leaves to ensure efficacy without causing harm to internal organs, hence their colourless form. She advised against the use of these products by pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children below 12 years old.

For administration, Madam Duncan provided simple dosage instructions: 50ml of warm water with 10ml of COA Mixture for general well-being and 20ml for supportive treatment, to be consumed immediately without stirring.

Acknowledging positive feedback from customers locally and internationally, Madam Duncan revealed plans to expand production capacity to meet growing demand and introduce new products to the market.

In Ghana, COA Mixture is available at pharmacies and herbal shops nationwide.