VIDEO: How Kroos rescued Germany from World Cup exit

Germany rescued their World Cup hopes with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Sweden on Saturday night courtesy of Toni Kroos' stunning late goal
.
Watch highlights of the match below;
Joachim Low's side
Germany started brightly, but Sweden grew into the game and took the lead following a bad mistake from Kroos.
The Real Madrid midfielder carelessly gave away possession deep in his own half, and the Swedes capitalised as Ola Toivonen controlled the ball before lobbing Manuel Neuer for the lead after 32 minutes.
Sweden had not beaten Germany in a competitive game since
However, Germany rallied after the break as Low took off Julian Draxler for Mario Gomez, and the holders were level as Reus converted a Timo Werner cross three minutes into the second half.
Germany put plenty of pressure on Sweden, but Jerome Boateng was sent off by referee Szymon Marciniak for a second bookable offence with nine minutes left on the clock to make things even harder for the world champions.
Julian Brandt struck the post in injury time, but Kroos made amends for his earlier mistake with a world-class winner from a free kick in the 94th minute.
The result sees Germany leapfrog Sweden in the group, and the holders will now progress to the last 16 as long as they match Sweden's result - both in terms of points and goals scored - in the final group game.