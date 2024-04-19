GFA appoints Laryea Kingston as Black Starlets coach

Apr - 19 - 2024

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has confirmed the appointment of former Ghanaian international Laryea Kingston as the head coach of the national Under-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Kingston, a seasoned player who represented Ghana in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2006 and 2008) and accumulated 42 caps, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He had previously served as the assistant coach for the Black Starlets under Karim Zito.

Having enjoyed a successful playing career that spanned thirteen years across various international leagues in Russia, Scotland, the Netherlands, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, Kingston's transition into coaching marks a significant step for Ghanaian football.

Assisting Kingston will be former Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey, known for leading Hearts of Oak to victory in the CAF Champions League in 2000. Nettey's leadership qualities and extensive experience as a player for both club and country make him a valuable addition to the coaching staff.

Joining them is Nana Agyemang, a holder of CAF License A and UEFA Licence B, with previous coaching experience at various clubs and academies. Agyemang's expertise in player development and tactical understanding will complement Kingston and Nettey's coaching approach.

The newly appointed technical team has been entrusted with the task of building a strong squad for upcoming tournaments, including the West African Football Union (WAFU) B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.