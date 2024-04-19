3rd Edition of IFBB West Africa Championship Set for April 27

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 19 - 2024 , 13:36

The upcoming third edition of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West Africa Championship is scheduled for April 27, 2024, at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

A total of 35 athletes from eight countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s competition, as announced by Mr. George Fousta Baffoe, Vice President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA). These countries include Tanzania, Niger, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and host nation Ghana. However, Nigeria's participation is yet to be confirmed.

Mr. Baffoe expressed optimism that this year's championship would surpass previous editions in quality and participation, highlighting the significance of having such a diverse range of countries competing.

Ghana will be well-represented by 15 athletes across various categories such as traditional bodybuilding, Men's Physique, Female Bikini, and Men's Classic Physique. The event is proudly sponsored by Iron Man Supplements, with whom the association has had a longstanding collaboration.

"We are delighted to have Iron Man Supplements as our sponsor, supporting us consistently every year," Mr. Baffoe stated, expressing gratitude for their ongoing support. He also mentioned the association's success in nurturing professional athletes, with seven now holding professional status, and expressed confidence in their ability to achieve success in international competitions.

Dr. Samuel Adjei, the Technical Director of the Association, encouraged Ghanaians to show their support by attending the event and cheering for Team Ghana.

Mr. Samuel Baah, Brand Ambassador of Iron Man Supplement, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting bodybuilding and pledged continued support to the association for the advancement of the sport.