GUSA applauds Yeboah, others for African Games feats

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 19 - 2024 , 17:48

The leadership of the Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) has commended their athletes for their remarkable performance during the 13th African Games in Accra.

The athletes are high jump gold medallists, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah and Evans Cadman Yamoah, as well as Frederick Asante, Henry Horlali and Dake Kabu who demonstrated remarkable skills in basketball and won a silver medal for their outstanding teamwork.

A statement by GUSA yesterday extended congratulations to the entire Ghanaian team with special commendation to the GUSA members whose contributions played a pivotal role in elevating the nation's sporting legacy.

“Over 90 per cent of the track and field athletes who represented our dear country Ghana were current and past GUSA members. There were also some GUSA members among the female football team that won the gold medal,” the statement read.

Evans Cadman Yamoah —- Gold medallist

Acknowledging the technical expertise provided by GUSA, the statement emphasised the substantial contribution of GUSA-affiliated technical officials to the smooth conduct of the games.

The Ghanaian contingent's unwavering determination, courage and dedication were cited as key factors in their remarkable success, culminating in a total of sixty-nine medals.

The statement drew inspiration from Irish boxer and Olympic gold medallist, Katie Taylor, underscoring the fact that "only the strongest shoulders can carry the hopes of a nation."