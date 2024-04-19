Asamoah Gyan lights torch for All Regional Games

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was among the torchbearers for the All Regional Games Torch Relay event at the Black Stars Square in Accra on Thursday.

The inaugural All Regional Games, a multi-sporting event spearheaded by Gyan, seeks to revitalize grassroots sports while unearthing talented athletes for the nation.



The ceremonial torch was graced by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Dodzie Numekevor, alongside some great Ghanaian sportsmen, including Braima Kamoko (Bukom Banku), ex-Black Stars players Agyemang Badu, Samuel Inkoom, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Baffour Gyan.



The symbolic torch event marks the beginning of an inspirational journey to promote and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level.



A float was later held on some principal streets of Accra, with participants carrying the illuminated torch to prominent landmarks, effectively raising awareness for the upcoming All Regional Games.

The All Regional Games aim to traverse all 16 regions of the nation, scouting for promising athletes across eight sporting disciplines, including soccer, athletics, boxing, tennis, basketball, arm-wrestling, volleyball, and table tennis.



The trials for the competition is slated for June at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the main event is expected to be held in November 2024.