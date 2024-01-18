AFCON 2023: Kudus Mohamed returns as Hughton makes three changes for crucial Egypt clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 19:17

West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus has passed a late fitness test and will make his 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON) debut tonight against Egypt at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Kudus, sidelined since December 28th with a hamstring issue, replaces Hamburg's Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer in the starting lineup.

Up front, Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, originally benched after his late arrival at camp, replaces Genk winger Joseph Paintsil.

Lastly, RC Lens' Salis Abdul Samed steps in for Baba Iddrisu, who played the full 90 minutes in Ghana's opening 2-1 loss against Cape Verde.

Seeking answers after their own draw against Mozambique, Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has also made three changes, tweaking his formation and bringing in three fresh faces. Omar Kamal, Emam Ashour, and Omar Marmoush replace Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Zizo, and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah, who partnered Mostafa Mohamed upfront last time out, shifts to the wing where he will face off against Auxerre's Gideon Mensah, Ghana's left-back.

With key personnel changes on both sides, tonight's clash promises to be an exciting battle for Group B supremacy.

Egypt starting XI: El Shenawi, Kamal, Abdelmonem, Hegazy, Hamdi; Fathi, Elneny, Ashour; Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush.

Ghana starting XI: Ofori, Odoi, Djiku, Salisu, Mensah; Salis, Ashimeru, Kudus; Semenyo, Williams, J. Ayew.