AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton provides injury update on West Ham star Kudus

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan (COURTESY MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS) Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 21:23

Ghana coach Chris Hughton faces a late call on the availability of star midfielder Mohammed Kudus for their critical AFCON match against Egypt on Thursday.

Kudus hasn't seen competitive action since West Ham's December 28th win over Arsenal and carries a lingering hamstring concern.

Despite training with the Black Stars, he was conspicuously absent from the starting lineup for their opening defeat to Cape Verde.

In a press briefing today, Hughton confirmed that Kudus has participated in training sessions since last Monday's loss but will undergo a final fitness test before kick-off against the Egyptian juggernauts.

"Mohammed Kudus' situation is being monitored closely," Hughton elaborated. "He's been training with the team for the past few days, and we'll continue assessing him over the next two days [Wednesday and Thursday] before making a definitive decision closer to the game."

Kudus took part in regular training on Thursday night at the TS-Stade Municipal de Bingerville.