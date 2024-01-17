AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton shifts focus to redemption as Ghana faces Egypt following fan confrontation

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 22:53

In the wake of a confrontation with a disgruntled supporter at the team's hotel in Abidjan, Ghana coach Chris Hughton asserted on Wednesday that his sole focus is on the upcoming critical Africa Cup of Nations clash against Egypt.

The incident followed Ghana's unexpected 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening match in Ivory Coast, putting them in a challenging position to progress to the last 16.

Addressing the encounter with the upset fan, who expressed disappointment and urged improvement, Hughton remarked, "I very much appreciate the levels of support that I have had, but in the press conference here we are looking forward to the next game, so that is something that is very much in the past."

Acknowledging the media coverage and messages of support, Hughton emphasized that the present moment is dedicated to anticipating a highly competitive match scheduled for the following day.

A second consecutive loss in Group B could potentially lead to Ghana's early elimination, reminiscent of their fate in the last AFCON in Cameroon in 2022. Despite being four-time African champions, the Black Stars' last title was secured in 1982.

Reflecting on recent performances, Hughton discussed the team's 1-0 defeat to the Comoros in a World Cup qualifier and their near-point against Cape Verde. The coach expressed hope that influential attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, in excellent form with West Ham United in the English Premier League, would be available for the Egypt game after missing the opening match due to injury.

Hughton, appointed last year after the Qatar World Cup, emphasized that queries about his future in the event of an early exit were "immaterial." He stated, "I am here as Black Stars coach, leading the team into what is a very important game, and this is the only focus that I have."

Egypt, who required an injury-time Mohamed Salah penalty to secure a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their initial match, stands as the formidable opponent in Ghana's quest for redemption.