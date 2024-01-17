AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew urges patience amid criticism as Ghana gears up for crucial Egypt clash

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 23:09

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has called for restraint in the evaluation of the Black Stars' performance at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) until the team's journey in the tournament concludes.

Ayew, facing scrutiny along with his teammates after the disappointing loss to Cape Verde in the opening match, defended the squad's capabilities and questioned the premature criticism.

In a press conference leading up to the second group game against Egypt, Ayew addressed the mounting concerns, particularly about how history would judge the current generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Nigerian journalist to Jordan Ayew: "If by adventure you fail to win tomorrow and crash out of the group again, will you consider your generation of players as having failed Ghana?" Jordan Ayew; "Are we disqualified yet? Wait after that happens then you can talk".

The 32-year-old forward said: "Are we disqualified yet? We are not. When we are disqualified, then you can speak."

The Black Stars, facing the risk of early elimination, must secure at least a draw against Egypt to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the next stage of the competition. The highly anticipated match is scheduled for a 20:00 GMT kickoff.