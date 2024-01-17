AFCON 2023: We didn't come here just to visit Abidjan, we came here to perform - Ayew

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 23:29

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has taken a swipe at those questioning the players' commitment to the national cause, asserting that the team is in Cote d’Ivoire with the sole aim of winning.

He made this statement during his press conference appearance on Wednesday ahead of Ghana's second Group B game against Egypt.

Scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at 20:00 GMT, the upcoming match follows Ghana's defeat in the opening game of their second consecutive AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars suffered a 1-2 loss to Cape Verde, placing them in need of a victory to enhance their chances of avoiding a second consecutive AFCON group stage exit.

Addressing concerns about the team's commitment, Jordan Ayew promptly dismissed the notion, stating, "We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win." Responding to a query about the potential of the Black Stars facing a second consecutive group stage exit in AFCON, Ayew delivered another retort, saying, "Are we disqualified yet? Wait after that happens, then you can talk."