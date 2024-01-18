Egypt coach Rui Vitoria pledges tactical shift for crucial AFCON encounter against Ghana

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan (COURTESY MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS) Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 07:09

In the lead-up to a pivotal Group B clash against Ghana on Thursday, Egypt's coach Rui Vitoria has conveyed optimism, assuring a "different" approach following a turbulent start at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs, boasting a record seven continental titles, faced a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their opening match, while Ghana endured a late heartbreak with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde. Both teams are now in dire need of a victory to sustain their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Acknowledging Ghana as a formidable adversary, Vitoria, speaking at a pre-match press conference, stated, "Ghana is a tough opponent; they have a good team, and we know what we need to do. We have responsible players who are up to the challenge."

The Portuguese tactician candidly addressed the tactical challenges faced against Mozambique, recognizing the opposing team's solidity. "Mozambique gave us a lot of problems; they have a solid team," he conceded. "The players should commit to our plans and be strong in tackles. We had tough moments in the last match, and we must learn from those mistakes to win against Ghana."

Vitoria hinted at potential changes to the starting lineup, underlining the importance of adaptability. "We may make some adjustments, not because of Mozambique, but because every game has its demands," he explained. "We do our part, the players give their all, and we work towards winning. All teams are strong and evolving, but we're ready for tomorrow and will fight for it. I have confidence in my team."

Recognizing the unforgiving nature of the AFCON tournament, Vitoria urged focus on the immediate challenge. "The AFCON is not easy," he concluded. "You have to know what you're doing in every game, and we're ready for that."