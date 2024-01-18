AFCON 2023: Egypt desperate for win against Ghana - El-Shennawy

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 07:22

In anticipation of their crucial match against Ghana on Thursday, Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy has conveyed the team's desperation for a win, underscoring their commitment to contending for the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the group opener on Sunday, the Pharaohs, led by Mohamed Salah's late penalty, narrowly avoided a surprising loss. Meanwhile, Ghana faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match.

Speaking at the pre-match news conference on Wednesday, El-Shennawy acknowledged the frustration within the team after the Mozambique draw but emphasized the team's shift in focus to the upcoming clash against Ghana.

"We understand the significance of the game against Ghana, as there is no alternative but to win," stated El-Shennawy. "Our goal remains unchanged – we want to win the Nations Cup title."

Addressing the challenging weather conditions that may have impacted their performance against Mozambique, the 35-year-old goalkeeper played down its negative effect. He highlighted the improved quality of African teams, noting that there are no longer any underdog teams on the continent.

"The weather is not the reason for our setback against Mozambique. Our team is experienced, and our players are used to playing in any conditions," said The Ahly keeper. "The African teams have shown improvement, and football on the continent has developed to the point where there are no longer any easy teams in Africa," he concluded.