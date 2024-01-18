Egypt coach Rui Vitoria praises Kudus' talent but stresses focus on Black Stars team

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan

Rui Vitoria, the head coach of Egypt, has expressed admiration for the talent of Ghana's Mohammed Kudus. However, he stressed that the Pharaohs were prepared to face a team of quality players rather than focusing solely on an individual.

Kudus, the West Ham United star, was absent from Ghana's squad in their initial group game against Cape Verde last Sunday but is set to feature against Egypt.

"We don't prepare to deal with only Kudus; I wish he plays because he's a fantastic player, and I would love to see all fantastic players play in this tournament. But our focus is not only on Kudus because the Black Stars have quality players," stated Vitoria in a pre-game interview.

The coach's remarks underscore the team's collective approach and readiness to confront the challenge posed by Ghana as a whole. While acknowledging Kudus' skills, he ensures that the squad is prepared to tackle the strengths of the entire Ghanaian team.

Egypt's strategy revolves around recognizing the overall quality of their opponents, emphasizing a mindset that values teamwork and adaptability.

The Pharaohs are set to face the Black Stars in their second Group B clash in AFCON 2023 at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday.

Egypt rebounded from behind to secure a point with a late penalty in their 2-2 draw against Mozambique, while Ghana suffered a defeat to Cape Verde in the first-round matches.