Ambassador Ray Quarcoo calls for Ghana football overhaul following Black Stars' struggles

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 07:45

Former Black Stars Welfare Committee chairman, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, has expressed deep concern over the team's decline in recent years. He worries that once-mighty Ghana, a powerhouse both on the continent and globally, has lost its shine and appeal.

Quarcoo points to the Black Stars' struggles against teams like Mozambique, Namibia, and Equatorial Guinea, while these "less fancied" sides seem to be improving. He cites Ghana's early exit from the last AFCON in Cameroon as a prime example.

He emphasizes the need for a drastic overhaul of the team, encompassing the technical staff, management, and playing body. In an interview, he emphasized:

"It's worrying when Ghana struggles against Comoros and Cape Verde. Times have changed, but this is unacceptable. While other countries improve, we seem stagnant. We play without pattern or formation, and I lay this squarely at Coach Chris Hughton's feet. We haven't seen any progress since his arrival. The sooner he leaves, the better."

Quarcoo's criticism adds to the growing pressure on Hughton and the Ghana Football Association. Facing Egypt in a crucial Group B match today, the Black Stars need a win to avoid early elimination.