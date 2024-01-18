Yaw Sakyi Afari urges businesses to seize golden opportunity at 13th African Games

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 09:32

The Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee for the upcoming 13th African Games, Yaw Sakyi Afari has issued a strong call to action for businesses across Ghana.

He urged them to capitalize on the upcoming games, hosted in Ghana from March 8 to 23, 2024.

Mr. Afari made this statement during a recent tour of the Borteyman Sports Complex and University of Ghana Stadium, two key venues for the games. He emphasized the African Games' unique opportunity for Ghanaian businesses, highlighting the event's ability to showcase the continent's cultural diversity, sporting excellence, and unifying spirit.

"With thousands of athletes, delegates, and sports fans from Africa and beyond converging in Ghana, this presents a golden opportunity for local businesses to tap into a vast audience," Mr. Afari declared. "By associating with the games, companies can effectively market their products and services to a captive audience and open doors to immense growth and success."

Underscoring the event's scale, he confirmed the Local Organizing Committee's expectation of over 6,000 athletes and delegates from all African nations. He further mentioned the anticipated influx of supporting sports fans, highlighting the substantial numbers and conversations surrounding the games.

Addressing the media after the tour, Mr. Afari added, "Our visit today serves two key purposes: firstly, to showcase these impressive new facilities through your platforms, and secondly, to directly inform businesses about the immense opportunities available to their brands. With the games just weeks away, it's time for Ghana to prepare and embrace this global event."

For interested businesses, the 13th African Games will be held across various venues including the University of Ghana, Borteyman Sports Complex, Bukom Boxing Arena, Achimota School, and Cape Coast Stadium.