Regragui satisfied after Morocco made light work of Tanzania

CAFOnline Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 13:24

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has expressed satisfaction after his side kicked off their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a composed 3-0 win over Tanzania.

"First matches are always difficult, and the humidity made this one tough, but we respected Tanzania," said Regragui after Wednesday's Group F clash.

"The team's spirit was very good and we got an important win."

The Atlas Lions boss felt Morocco executed their game plan well against tricky opponents.

"We wanted to score early and had chances, but the goal finally came from a set piece. Once we scored, that was the hard part done," analysed Regragui.

He added: "At times in the second half we accepted not having the ball and managed the game like a great team."

Regragui also believes Morocco benefitted from playing after other teams at the tournament.

"Seeing their first matches allowed us to avoid the same mistakes. We noticed many sides declined physically in the second half, so we prepared to stay fresh," he explained.

The Moroccans now face DR Congo on January 21st in their second group game.

After a composed start, Regragui will hope his talented side can maintain intensity.

With stars like Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat emerging unscathed, Morocco already appear well-placed to progress in Cote d'Ivoire