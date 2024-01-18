AFCON 2023: Liverpool & Egypt star Mohamed Salah injured as Kudus fires Ghana ahead

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 20:58

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is set for a spell on the sidelines after he was withdrawn in added time of the first half of Egypt's crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash against Ghana.

The Liverpool winger who was kept quiet during the match went down with no one around him and stayed on the pitch for close to a minute before the ball went out of play. He was replaced by Mostafa Fathy in the second minute of added time in the first half at the .

A minute after he went off, West Ham United star Mohamed Kudus wriggled himself free from his Egyptian markers after receiving a pass outside the box from Salis Abdul Samed to fire home a low shot to give the Black Stars the lead.

Egypt drew the first game of Group B 2-2 against Mozambique while Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde. The two teams are both in search of their first win of the group stage.