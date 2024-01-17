AFCON 2023: West Ham's Kudus back in training, doubt remains for Egypt clash

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan (COURTESY MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS) Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 06:59

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has rejoined Ghana's full training sessions ahead of their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (2023 AFCON) matchup against Egypt on Thursday, January 18th.

This raises hopes for his potential inclusion in the must-win game, after missing their opening AFCON loss to Cape Verde due to a hamstring injury.

Kodus hasn't featured in a competitive match since West Ham's 2-0 win over Arsenal on December 28th. While his participation in both a warm-down session on Monday and a more intense one on Tuesday is encouraging, questions linger about his match fitness and potential injury risk.

His potential absence would be a significant blow for the Black Stars, who already face an uphill battle after their opening defeat. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who replaced Kudus against Cape Verde, struggled to make an impact.

Currently, Ghana sits at the bottom of Group B, while Egypt drew 2-2 against Mozambique in the other group game.