Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah responds to body shaming with impressive transformation

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 07:37

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has silenced his critics with a striking photo on his Facebook page, showcasing a significant weight loss transformation.

This comes after he faced recent online body shaming following a gesture of support for his teammate.

On December 10th, while consoling teammate Richmond Ayi after a crucial mistake in a 3-2 loss against Kotoko, Attah became the target of online vitriol directed at his appearance.

Social media comments focused on changes in his physique, sparking criticism of his fitness and questioning his suitability for professional football.

Although his act of sportsmanship towards Ayi garnered praise, the online discourse unfortunately shifted towards body shaming.

Now, Attah has responded with a powerful image demonstrating his dedication to fitness.

The full-body photo reveals a noticeably slimmer and toned physique, accompanied by the caption "#trusttheprocess". This direct response highlights his resilience and determination in the face of negativity.