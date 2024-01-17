AFCON 2023: Namibia stun Tunisia after camping in Ghana ahead of tourney

Jan - 17 - 2024

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has erupted in unexpected results, with Namibia's historic victory over Tunisia in Group E adding to the growing number of upsets.

In what is only their fourth AFCON appearance, the Brave Warriors, ranked a staggering 87 places below their opponents, snatched a dramatic 1-0 win thanks to a late header from Deon Hotto. This triumph follows their pre-tournament camp in Ghana, where they drew against the Black Stars and Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

Namibia's win joins a string of surprises that began with Equatorial Guinea holding Nigeria and Egypt needing a late penalty to salvage a draw against Mozambique. Cape Verde also shocked Ghana, while Guinea held five-time champions Cameroon and Angola came back to draw with Algeria.

Tunisia, Africa's third-ranked nation, entered the tournament as heavy favourites. However, despite boasting stars like Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni, they fell victim to an inspired Namibia side brimming with determination.

Namibia's journey to the Ivory Coast wasn't smooth. Substandard stadiums forced them to host qualifiers in South Africa, and player disputes halted their domestic league for several seasons. Yet, under coach Collin Benjamin and led by Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile, they defied the odds, even overcoming Cameroon in the qualifiers.

Next up for the Brave Warriors are group stage matches against South Africa and Mali. Even a single point from these encounters could secure their place in the last 16, either as group winners or one of the best third-placed teams.

Elsewhere, Mali topped Group B with a 2-0 win over South Africa, who missed a first-half penalty and ultimately fell short. In Group D, Burkina Faso edged past Mauritania thanks to a late Bertrand Traore penalty, with coach Hubert Velud finally making his AFCON debut after several near misses in previous tournaments.

With Morocco still to play Tanzania and Zambia facing former champions DR Congo on Wednesday, the drama in Ivory Coast shows no signs of abating. The stage is set for an unpredictable and enthralling AFCON, with Namibia's fairytale reminding us that football always has room for the underdog.