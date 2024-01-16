Ghanaian fans optimistic of Black Stars' comeback

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 16 - 2024 , 18:17

After the disappointing defeat to Cape Verde in Ghana's first Group B match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, some Ghanaian fans are still optimistic of a better performance in the next game against Egypt on Thursday.

Cape Verde shocked the Black Stars to a 2-1 defeat on Sunday to occupy the summit of the table with three points while Ghana stays at the bottom without a point.

Egypt and Mozambique occupy the second and third positions with a point each after their pulsating two all draw in the other Group B encounter.

Unperturbed by the setback, some Ghanaian fans here in Abidjan are looking forward to a massive comeback against Egypt to ensure the team qualified to the next stage of the competition.

With the national team usually slow starters to tournaments, they believe that the Black Stars can secure three points against the Pharaohs.

"We can get three points against Egypt and probably beat Mozambique to qualify. The team must just get things right this time," one supporter said in an interview.

The Chief Drummer for the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel who blamed the players for their abysmal performance in the first game, said there was always room for improvement.

"This kind of football by the Black Stars is clearly unacceptable. They play as if there is nothing at stake and would at the end, break our hearts," he stated.

"They really need to sit up in the next game, otherwise we would not qualify to the next stage of the competition," he stressed.

Afua Serwaa, who was hoping to hit the streets of Abidjan to celebrate Ghana's victory said, "I am sure there would be victories in subsequent games. We must trust the boys to deliver."

"Dede Ayew and his team must win the next match to compensate Ghanaians for the heartbreak," she added.

Meanwhile, in expressing their confidence ahead of the next game, the fans on Monday, stormed a local restaurant, Maquis Du Val to celebrate ahead of Thursday's game.

In the aftermath of a disappointing start in the AFCON 2024, the spirit of Ghanaian supporters remains unbroken and full of optimism as they look ahead to the upcoming games.

Despite their team's initial loss, fans are embracing the challenges with heightened enthusiasm and anticipation.

Rather than being disheartened by the defeat, it seems to have ignited an even stronger determination among the supporters. Fuelled by a renewed passion, they are actively gearing up to rally behind their team, showcasing an enduring commitment to stand by them throughout the competition.

Injecting a burst of energy into this commitment, Maquis DurVal Hotel hosted a special live band performance. The Select Singers from Ivory Coast orchestrated a mesmerizing musical experience, presenting a diverse repertoire that encompassed both Ivorian and Ghanaian songs. The dynamic leadership of Celine and Maguey led the live band, infusing the atmosphere with infectious energy and excitement.