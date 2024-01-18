AFCON 2023: Cameroun FA denies rumours about a bust-up between Eto'o and Song

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 18 - 2024 , 18:05

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) took a strong stance against a barrage of fake news swirling around the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday.

In an official statement, FECAFOOT Secretary-General Blaise Djounang specifically rebutted rumours of a conflict between FA president Samuel Eto'o and head coach Rigobert Song.

He also denied claims of expelled former stars within the Cameroonian delegation, labelling them as "crudely crafted fake news."

Djounang warned that such misinformation could "destabilize the national team, its technical staff, and its administrative support staff."

He urged fans to remain vigilant against misleading content and rely on official sources for accurate information.

Additionally, he appealed to social media users to contribute to a "serene" environment for the team by exercising restraint and avoiding the spread of unsubstantiated rumours.

Cameroon kicked off their AFCON campaign on Monday with a draw against a 10-man Guinea side. With upcoming matches against Ethiopia and Burkina Faso, staying focused and unencumbered by false narratives will be crucial for their Afcon aspirations.

Read the entire statement below;